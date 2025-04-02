Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 597,537 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.72% of Terreno Realty worth $42,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

