Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 452,402 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,402 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.85% of Stagwell worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.0 %

STGW stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

