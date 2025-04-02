Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 40,495 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.55% of SouthState worth $42,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SouthState by 116.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 64.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This trade represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

