Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 93,511 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.76% of Novanta worth $41,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NOVT opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

