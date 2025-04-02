Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 123,771 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $5,934,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

