Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,871 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.67% of La-Z-Boy worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $5,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

