Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Tetra Tech worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 139,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 177,529 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 430.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 404.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,141.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

