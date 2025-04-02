Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $35,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $343.38 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $321.93 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.94 and a 200 day moving average of $400.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

