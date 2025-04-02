Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 21,280 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Illumina accounts for 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.