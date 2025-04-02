Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 417,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 301,153 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

