Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,331,655.04. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

