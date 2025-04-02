Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.79 ($0.06), with a volume of 4108222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Savannah Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.25.
Savannah Resources Company Profile
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
