Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $204.04 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
