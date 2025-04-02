Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $204.04 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

