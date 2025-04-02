Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on SPNS
Institutional Trading of Sapiens International
Sapiens International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 22,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,701. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $41.22.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Sapiens International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sapiens International
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.