Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
