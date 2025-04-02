Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

