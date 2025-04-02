Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

