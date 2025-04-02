Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ryde Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RYDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 74,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. Ryde Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Get Ryde Group alerts:

About Ryde Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryde Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryde Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.