RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

