RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in AON by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after purchasing an additional 960,204 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,137,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.0 %

AON opened at $398.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.11. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.