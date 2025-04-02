RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.41.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

