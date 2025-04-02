RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

