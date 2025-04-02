RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,915.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,032.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

