RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

