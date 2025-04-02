RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.