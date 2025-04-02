RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RumbleOn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RumbleOn by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleOn by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RumbleOn by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RumbleOn from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

RumbleOn Stock Up 3.3 %

RMBL stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 12,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.17. RumbleOn has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.