RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.21 and last traded at $132.77. 521,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,609,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

