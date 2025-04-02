RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RTX by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after purchasing an additional 421,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

