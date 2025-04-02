Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for Cingulate Q1 Earnings

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cingulate in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.19). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Cingulate alerts:

CING has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.83. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cingulate by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.