Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for BRTX FY2029 Earnings

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

BRTX opened at $1.78 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 64.37.

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a negative net margin of 2,697.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

