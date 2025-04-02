Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 207 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 207 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $14,649.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,857.73. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 2,941,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.