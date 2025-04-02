Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.51. 2,444,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,709,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

