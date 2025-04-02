Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Up 42.8% in March

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 24,686,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is 801.25%.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

