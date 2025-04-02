Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.81. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 7,695,240 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

