Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.96. 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

