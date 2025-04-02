RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $362.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.