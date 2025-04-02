RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.10. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.