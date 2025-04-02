Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,358,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 806,661 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPAY
Repay Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Repay
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 626,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repay by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
