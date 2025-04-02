Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,358,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 806,661 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.64.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 626,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repay by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

