Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

