Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.34. 213,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,044,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

