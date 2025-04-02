Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Releases Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

RRR remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,835,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,603,078. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. Red Rock Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

