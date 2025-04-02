Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.47. Red Cat shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1,040,894 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $547.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Red Cat by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Red Cat by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

