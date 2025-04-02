Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rectitude Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RECT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Rectitude has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Rectitude Company Profile

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

