Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Rectitude Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:RECT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Rectitude has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.68.
Rectitude Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rectitude
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rectitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.