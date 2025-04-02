Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First of Long Island (FLIC)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2025 – First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.56 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.04.

3/28/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – First of Long Island is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Get The First of Long Island Co alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 55,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First of Long Island by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.