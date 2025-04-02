Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lessened by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

NYSE O opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

