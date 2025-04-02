RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million.

RDE Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GIFT stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. RDE has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Get RDE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RDE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About RDE

(Get Free Report)

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.