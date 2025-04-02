RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RBC stock opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.43 and a 12-month high of $372.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.