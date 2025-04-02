RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. 228,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 168,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
