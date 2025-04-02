Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

QCR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 24,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. QCR has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

