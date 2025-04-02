Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,646,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

