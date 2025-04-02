Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 43637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rapid7 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.